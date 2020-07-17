Shane Warne Comically Failed To Woo Ladies During 1996 WC In India, Claims Shane Lee

Former Australian cricketer Shane Lee recently spilt beans over how legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne failed to woo ladies during the 1996 World Cup which was jointly hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Shane Lee, who is the elder brother of former Australia pacer Brett Lee, while talking on the satirical website The Betoota Advocate’s podcast, lifted the lid on a humorous night. Shane Lee was part of Australia's 1996 World Cup squad as a specialist all-rounder.

Shane Lee reveals details about Shane Warne's failure to woo ladies

While revealing the details of the incident, Shane Lee said that he was single at the time and so was Shane Warne. The leg- spinner told him that he will try to woo two ladies for both of them, playfully calling it 'the Shane Show'. Shane Lee further said that Warne succeeded in asking them for 'a drink' and the four of them were headed towards the girls' house, with the cricketers assuming that their 'dates' are going well as planned.

However, both cricketers were in for a huge surprise looking at whole extended family at their house and spent the whole night signing autographs and having an Indian meal. Lee also said that when he asked Warne about 'The Shane Show', the spinner was embarrassed and asked him not to speak about the episode with teammates, considering that he had a reputation back then as Australian cricket's 'Ladies Man'.

Shane Lee on what Steve Waugh called Shane Warne during 1996 World Cup

Revealing more incidents from the 1996 World Cup, Shane Lee spoke about how Australia's legendary skipper Steve Waugh called Shane Warne as the “the kid at school with no mates”. Shane Lee claimed that Steve Waugh asked him about his equation with Shane Warne. Steve Waugh then commented by further questioning Shane Lee whether he knew of anyone in school who had no mates or friends and as a result, went behind someone who was new in school. As a result, according to Waugh, Shane Lee was the new kid in the Australian team at that time and Shane Warne was basically someone too needy for appreciation and friendship.

The Shane Warne girlfriend and love stories

Apart from being a star on the field, Shane Warne was a star off the field as well. The legendary cricketer bowled ladies with his charm and had various affairs. In the Shane Warne girlfriend list, DJ Emily Scott and Australian glamour girl Emily Sears feature. Warne was said to have courted both of them in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

But the biggest name in the Shane Warne girlfriend list is Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley. The ex-couple dated for three years between 2010-2013 and even got engaged in 2011. However, things didn’t go the way they wanted to as the pair separated just after a short-lived romance.

Shane Warne wife: The cricketer's marriage

Besides the Shane Warne girlfriend list, Shane Warne was married to Simone Callahan before courting Hurley. The ex-couple got married in 1995 and have three children named Brooke, Summer and Jackson. Callahan first called quits on their relationship back in 2005 after getting frustrated by the Australian cricket legend's alleged affairs but they finally got divorced in 2010 after a long separation.

( IMAGE: SHANE WARNE / INSTAGRAM)