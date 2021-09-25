Shane Warne Confident Ashes Will Go Ahead, Wants Dropped English Players To Travel

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne believes the upcoming Ashes series against England will go ahead as planned. Warne, while speaking to the Daily Mirror, said he is "pretty confident" that the Ashes series will be held as scheduled, adding "the governments, the boards, the players, and everyone wants it to go ahead". Warne reckons that the English board and players are just trying to work out how they can bring their families along for the tour. The spin legend suggested that the 14-day mandatory quarantine is the reason why England players are hesitant to visit Australia in November.

Warne claimed that the English players would be given a resort with a pool and a golf course during their stay in Australia, adding, "It sounds like a holiday". Warne hoped that the English team would be satisfied with Australia's plan to keep them in a luxurious resort. Warne further added that Australia would be 80% double-vaccinated by mid-November, and the government will reopen the country like pre-COVID times, where people will be allowed to travel without any restrictions. Warne claimed that when the England team arrives for the Ashes, they will be able to move freely across the country rather than travelling between cricket grounds and hotels.

With strict restrictions in place, several English players are seeking assurance that allows their families to join them for the tour down under, with many of them even willing to give the series a miss if their family members aren't allowed to accompany them to Australia. The Ashes is scheduled to take place between December 8, 2020, to January 18, 2022.

Warne urges England to recall Crawley, Rashid

Warne further said that he would like to see Zak Crawley and Adil Rashid in England's Ashes squad. Warne feels that Crawley will be a good option for the opening slot in Australia because, according to him, the England batsman plays back-foot shots pretty well. Crawley was dropped from England's Test squad during their recent series against India due to his poor form with the bat. While backing Adil Rashid for selection, Warne said England would need a spinner in Australia to bowl after the fast bowlers are done. Warne said that when it's hot, the pitch becomes flat and could assist spinners.

Image: AP