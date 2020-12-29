Shane Warne Explains Reason Behind Controversially Calling BBL A 'joke' In Public

The Big Bash League has gone on to establish itself as one of the biggest franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. In the past three weeks, the BBL 2020 has enthralled the cricketing community with some entertaining cricket. However, just like the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 where several umpiring errors were made, the BBL 2020 has also been in the news for umpiring howlers.

ALSO READ | BBL 2020: Players not allowed to take haircuts by Cricket Australia during tournament

Shane Warne slams Cricket Australia for not having DRS in BBL 2020

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has lashed out at the umpiring standards in BBL 2020 and also hit out at Cricket Australia for not having the Decision Review System (DRS) in the BBL 2020. In the last week or so, there have been several umpiring decisions that have stirred controversy. Warne's response is due to a recent umpiring error caused in the BBL 2020 when Brisbane Heat batsman Tom Cooper was incorrectly judged out.

It all happened when Cooper tried to play reverse sweep off Danny Briggs’ ball. The ball had apparently edged and hit the right pad but the umpire immediately raised his finger after the fielding team appealed. Warne took to Twitter and posted a couple of tweets where he called out the umpiring errors in the ongoing competition and also said that the wonderful tournament is becoming a joke. He also urged CA to bring in DRS immediately because according to Warne, if CA doesn't implement DRS quickly, the Big Bash won't attract big players and won't be taken seriously.

ALSO READ | BBL points table: Matthew Short becomes first-ever to fall prey to 'X-Factor substitute' rule

I’m sorry but who is in charge of the umpires in Australia ? Every game we see horrible mistakes & it’s embarrassing for the BBL completion ! The big bash is a wonderful tournament but it’s fast becoming a joke and could ruin players careers. Please can we have DRS immediately ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 28, 2020

No one likes to criticise the umps as it’s a tough job-we know that. But whilst these howlers continue, what do we do ? Say, everyone makes mistakes & accept it ? CA have to implement DRS immediately or we won’t attract big international players & the BBL won’t be taken seriously — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Usman Khawaja survives massive nick, Glenn Maxwell lashes out after no DRS in BBL 2020

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch Big Bash live in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with Sony Sports Network. Big Bash live in India will be telecasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch BBL 2020 in Australia and UK?

Australian viewers can catch the live action of BBL 2020 matches by tuning into Fox Sports and Seven Network. On the other hand, cricket fans in the UK have to tune into BT Sport to watch the BBL 2020 live action.

ALSO READ | Usman Khawaja claims Australian cricket has NOT solved racism issues with long way to go

SOURCE: RAJASTHAN IPL TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.