Shane Warne In Awe Of 5-yr-old Indian Cricketer, Wishes Him Good Luck

Reacting to a viral video featuring a five-year-old Indian cricketer, veteran Australian wrist-spinner Shane Warne has lauded the batting skills of the kid. The legendary wrist-spinner took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and shared the video of the young cricketer and wrote that the kid is awesome. Warne also extended his best wishes to the viral Indian kid. The 5-year-old child, named Shahid has taken social media by storm ever since a video of him playing various cricketing shots with perfection, went viral on social media.

Shane Warne reacts to five-year-old Indian kid's batting skills

This is awesome !!!! Good luck Shahid ✅👍 https://t.co/TckLbtrjES — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 4, 2021

Watch the viral video here:

@robkey612 5 years old shahid dream to make🇮🇳 proud pic.twitter.com/1U2WMuVGgC — sk shahid (@shahidsk192016) December 4, 2021

Rob Key reacts to the five-year-old Indian cricketer's skills-

In the video which is currently doing rounds across social media, Shahid can be seen hitting the cricket ball for beautiful shots while practising. The viral clip has already garnered 75,000 views at the time of writing this article. Along with Warne, former England cricketer Rob Key also reacted to Shahid’s video by expressing his astonishment upon watching it. The five-year-old cricketer is based in Kolkata, and he aspires to play for the Indian cricket team in the future. Shahid calls Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, his idol. Ironically, Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut at the age of 16 and is the youngest male cricketer to make his debut for India.

How did cricket fans react to the five-year-old viral Indian cricketer?

Apart from Warne and Rob Key, many cricket enthusiasts from India also expressed their thoughts on the five-year-old cricketer by responding to the video. A fan mentioned in his reply that the kid shouldn’t be coming to cricket camp, as the fan himself would never get to bat if it happens. Meanwhile, other cricket enthusiasts hailed the talented kid by saying he should keep his focus intact by ignoring the social media attention.

@adamlund7 he’s not coming on camp, I’d never get a bat 😂 — David Brown (@Brownie89) December 5, 2021

Talented kid 👏👏. Just keep your focus intact and dont get overwhelmed with all the social media attention,dont let it be a distraction.God bless you — Scott Richards (@cricketrscott) December 5, 2021

Another fan mentioned in his tweet that Shahid’s inherent talent is visible to all and the kid needs nurturing through age-group cricket without the unwanted media attention. Another Twitter user wished the kid goes on to break the records of legendary Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, other fans praised the five-year-old kid and hoped for his success in the future.

The inherent talent is so visible. The kid needs to be nurtured through the age group cricket and unnecessary media attention to achieve the goal. — Mohit Gupta (@mohitgupta1962) December 5, 2021

May he break records of Sachin and Virat in future. Good luck 🤞 — Sports -e- Affairs ( Shivansh -e- Verma ) (@WorldAffairs15) December 5, 2021

All the best Shahid, we wish and pray your dreams come true — Sudhir Ravulapalli (@ravulapalli71) December 5, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@shahidsk192016/AP)