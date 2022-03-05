Shane Warne Is 'Rockstar Of Cricket': Brett Lee Grieves Ex-teammate's Untimely Death

Australian pacer Brett Lee who shared a dressing room with Shane Warne during his playing days with the national team, mourned the sudden death of his former teammate. The cricketing world bid farewell to one of the game's greats on Friday, March 4 after it was reported that the 52-year-old passed away due to a suspected heart attack.

Shane Warne no more: Brett Lee calls former teammate 'rockstar of cricket'

Taking to Instagram Brett Lee shared an image of him hugging Shane Warne while playing for Australia together. He captioned the image, "Can’t believe it. The greatest bowler to play the game ever! The RockStar of cricket! Gone too soon. RIP mate."

Before Shane Warne's death, him and Brett Lee were involved in Twitter banter over the inclusion of Mitchell Starc in the Australian team for the Ashes series.

Back then, Shane Warne tweeted, "Numbers are really bad for Starc / Lyon in last 10 tests - especially to the top 6 batsman were they averaged nearly 70 a wicket last summer. This is why they are both under pressure and need to start the series well. Lyon plays 1st test but surely Richardson instead of Starc".

Brett Lee while responding to Shane Warne's comment said, "Pat Cummins, the skipper, and Josh Hazlewood, they’re definitely two of the first picked. And I’m going to go with Mitchell Starc. You need experience when you’re playing in such a big series. A lot of people are calling for (Starc’s) head on the chopping block. I’m not going down that road. I’m going to say Mitchell Starc can produce an incredible Ashes series if he can get the ball to swing back at 150km/h, which he’s very, very capable of."

As Shane Warne passes away, Brett Lee describes legendary spinner as 'one of the best fathers'

Brett Lee in an interview, has described Shane Warne as "one of the best fathers that you will ever meet" despite various controversies surrounding the legendary spinner. Shane Warne leaves behind three children - two daughters Brooke and Summer and a son, Jackson.

Brett Lee while speaking to Nine's Today said, "The thing a lot of people don't understand about Shane Warne, yes, we see the rock-star image and hanging out at A-list parties and he's had his fair share of controversies, but it's the big heart he had. All the stuff he did with his charity, all the things he did behind the scenes that most of the public unless you know him very, very well, don't get to see that."

He further said, "It's a really sad moment. I'm totally devastated but one thing I am really devastated about is his beautiful three kids. That documentary that just came out, I only watched it the other night, that documentary about Shane, and the love he had for his children, they will have a very tough period ahead of them."