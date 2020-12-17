Shane Warne Lashes Out At Mayank Agarwal, Accuses Him Of 'ridiculous Stalling Tactics'

The India vs Australia 1st Test of the iconic 'Border-Gavaskar Trophy' also marks the first instance of a day and night encounter between the two cricketing nations. The Virat Kohli-led side elected to bat first after winning the toss at Adelaide. While the first session promised to be entertaining, Australian legend Shane Warne was not necessarily happy with Mayank Agarwal's behavior.

India vs Australia 1st Test: Shane Warne criticizes Mayank Agarwal for stalling tactics

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal seemed unhappy with the sightscreen at Adelaide Oval. The cricketer also complained regarding the same to the on-field umpires on three separate occasions. The 29-year-old apparently demanded a small cover to be removed from the fence to the side of the sightscreen.

Cheteshwar Pujara also pulled out from a Mitchell Starc delivery at the very last moment. Even he wanted to make some alterations to the sightscreen. The player's concern was addressed, and ultimately it was resolved as well. However, Shane Warne was critical of Mayank Agarwal's antics.

The spin wizard, who was on-air when the incident took plac, pointed out that the sightscreen at the venue is considerably big enough. Warne opined that the batsman could not have been distracted by the small cover and termed Agarwal's demands as 'not serious'. Allan Border also sided with Warne on the matter and stated that a batsman should be concerned about the bowlers and not the surroundings. Border claimed that he was not bothered by distractions and his focus would only be on his own batting.

India vs Australia live: Mayank Agarwal perishes for 17 as Pat Cummins strikes

The Indian side were in trouble early on after opening batsman Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a silver duck by Mitchell Starc. Mayank Agarwal looked promising, however, he was ultimately undone by a spectacular delivery from Pat Cummins. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship for India after the two early wickets.

At the time of writing this report, India reached 107-3 after 55 overs at Tea. Indian captain Virat Kohli is at the crease alongside Ajinkya Rahane. Fans in India can catch India vs Australia live telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

