Shane Warne Lauds BCCI But Names Australia As Favourites To Beat India In The Test Series

With the cricketing world gearing up for the, hopefully, high-octane India vs Australia pink ball Test, predictions have been flying around as to who will take home the Border-Gavaskar trophy this year. The latest person to throw their hat in the ring is none other than Australian spin legend, Shane Warne. The veteran bowler has put forth his reasons and done his calculations and has tipped the Aussies to take this series, the trophy and the bragging rights after a long wait.

My test team for Adelaide now that Burns looks horribly out of form and injuries to Warner & young Pucovski. Fingers crossed Green will be ok @FoxCricket



Wade

Harris

Marnus

Smith

Head

Green

Paine (c)

Cummins

Starc

Lyon

Hazlewood



S Marsh on standby if Green is out — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 13, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Shane Warne predicts Australian victory

After the abject failure of Michael Vaughn's blanket statement that Australia would sweep India in all format on this tour, it is hard to give much substance to predictions. However, that is not stopping cricketing legend Shane Warne from giving his thoughts on how the India vs Australia 2020 Test series will pan out. In a chat on the Sports Tak channel, Warne said that while “India deserved to win [the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar series] because they were the better team," the absence of Virat Kohli will tip the scales in favour of the hosts this time around.

The India vs Australia pink ball Test starting on Thursday, December 17, will be captain Kohli's last match with the Men in Blue in this series. The Indian skipper returns home after the first Test to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, who is expecting their first child sometime in January. With his fierce on-field presence and of course, his superior batting chops, Kohli's loss from the side will undoubtedly leave some holes in the Indian top order. According to Warne, Australia "might have too much firepower" for India without Kohli to neutralise it.

Signing off, Warne made his prediction, “Who do I think will win? I think Australia will win in these home conditions. My head sort of says India, my heart says Australia. But I think with Virat Kohli playing only that first Test match, Australia might have a bit too much firepower. I will say 2-1 to Australia,”. Only time will tell whether the leggie is right or not.

Shane Warne's praise for Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI

In his interview, Warne also heaped praise on the BCCI, saying “Huge congratulations to the BCCI, the way they have stuck to their first-class cricket. Players are actually going back to first-class cricket, they have to make runs, get selected". Warne credited the IPL with helping India achieve such dominance in all formats of cricket and stopping players from becoming complacent. “All the.... terrific young batsmen from India facing the quality international fast bowlers. India are producing lots of fast bowlers. I am thoroughly looking forward to this series" he concluded.

Image Credits: Shane Warne Twitter

