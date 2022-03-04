In a tragic development, legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has reportedly passed away at the age of just 52 years due to a suspected heart attack, as per Australian media reports.

According to reports, he was found unresponsive in his villa and he could not be revived despite the efforts of the medical staff. It is believed that his family has requested privacy at this time and further details will be provided in due time.

Shane Warne's career achievements

In a career that spanned over 16 years, Shane Warne achieved several staggering records. He has taken a record 1,001 wickets in 339 international matches. These wickets include 38 five-wicket hauls (37 in Tests and 1 in ODIs) and 10 ten-fors (all in Tests).

He is one of the only two players in world cricket to have picked up more than 700 Test wickets (708), only behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan who has picked up 800 wickets.

Warne also became only the third spinner and eighth overall to pick up the most number of wickets in a five-match Test series after he picked up a staggering 40 scalps in the 2005 Ashes series. Previously, spinners Jim Lakers (46) and Clarrie Grimmett (44) have picked up more wickets in a five-match Test series.

His numbers are pretty impressive in ODIs as well as he is the sixth-highest wicket-taking spinner and 14th overall with 293 wickets. He has only picked up one five-wicket haul in this format when he did so in December 1996 against the West Indies.

And that is not it, the legendary Australian leg-spinner also led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL title in the maiden season of the competition in 2008. His IPL career ended with 57 wickets from 29 matches.

As for achievements with his national side, Warne was a key member on Australia's route to victory in the 1999 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, he was also a crucial part of the team when they defeated England in five Ashes series between 1993 and 2003.

Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Shane Warne

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..

I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022

Image: AP