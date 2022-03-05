Australian and Pakistani cricketers observed a minute of silence to mourn the untimely death of Australian hero Shane Warne ahead of Day 2 of the test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The players will be wearing a black band around their arms to pay their respect to arguably the best wrist spinner to pick up the red ball. Australians wore a black even on Day 1 to pay their respect to another legend of the game, Rodney Marsh.

Rodney Marsh breathed his last aged 74, in a hospital in Adelaide after suffering a heart attack a week ago, whereas Warne died at his private villa at 52, reportedly after a cardiac arrest.

"It’s just a really tough time with both Rod (Marsh) and Shane,” Australia captain Pat Cummins told the host broadcaster ahead of the start of the second day’s play.

"I started (watching Warne) being kind of 10, 11, 12 years old and really appreciated just what a giant of the game he was and probably started to learn and appreciate the art of spin bowling. And, you know, his showmanship and all those things that he brought to Australian cricket, so that’s probably my longest lasting memories.” Cummins added

Warne was found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand, where medical staff tried hard to revive the ex-cricketer but failed. Warne was one of the greatest spinners of all time. He played 145 Tests for Australia and, to date, remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

Pakistan vs Australia

Australia is touring Pakistan for the first time after the 2009 attack where a group of terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus and players were evacuated from the stadium. Pakistan's team was looking strong at the end of Day 1 as they lost just one wicket while scoring 272 runs. Imam-ul-Haq was overjoyed as the batter got his maiden century as he ended the day's play scoring 138 runs.