Shane Warne no more: Emotional Ponting mourns ex-teammate's death; 'Gave me my nickname'

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting took to social media to mourn the untimely demise of his ex-teammate Shane Warne. Ponting took to his official Twitter handle to recall his first meeting with the spin legend.

Ponting stated that he first met Warne at an academy when he was just 15 years old. Ponting revealed that it was Warne who gave him his nickname 'Punter' because of his liking for dog races and betting. Ponting said Warne was someone who people could always count on, adding, "He would be there for you when you needed him".

"Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname. We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together. Through it all he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family, someone who would be there for you when you needed him and always put his mates first. The greatest bowler I ever played with or against. RIP King. My thoughts are with Keith, Bridgette, Jason, Brooke, Jackson, and Summer," Ponting wrote in his post.

Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname.



We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together.



Through it all he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family... pic.twitter.com/KIvo7s9Ogp — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 5, 2022

...someone who would be there for you when you needed him and always put his mates first.



The greatest bowler I ever played with or against.



RIP King. My thoughts are with Keith, Bridgette, Jason, Brooke, Jackson and Summer. pic.twitter.com/sxhUAf6kzB — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 5, 2022

Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52. He is believed to have suffered a massive heart attack at his villa in Thailand. Despite the efforts of the medical staff to revive him, Warne remained unresponsive and was declared dead. Warne is survived by his brother, Jason, his parents, Kieth and Bridgette, and children, Summer, Brooke, and Jackson.

When it came to his personal life, however, Warne was an enigma. When Warne wasn't playing cricket, he was making headlines for his antics and was often embroiled in controversy.

Warne's career

As far as Warne's playing career is concerned, the legendary spinner was best known for delivering the "ball of the century" during the 1993 Ashes Test series in England.

Warne played 145 Tests for Australia from 1992 to 2007. Warne picked a total of 708 wickets in Tests during his illustrious playing career, and to date, he remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format. Warne had revealed in an interview that his favourite cricketers were Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, with who he shared a great bond.

Image: RickyPonting/Twitter