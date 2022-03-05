Shane Warne No More: RR Pay Tribute To Captain Who Won Them IPL In 2008; 'Our First Royal'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died aged 52 on Friday. Shane Warne is believed to have died due to a heart attack, which he reportedly suffered at his villa in Thailand. He was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive at his place but was declared dead by doctors.

Shane Warne won the IPL with Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the competition and captained them to glory.

'The name stands for magic'

The news of Shane Warne's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the cricketing community with condolences pouring in from all over the world. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Rajasthan Royals issued a statement expressing grief at Shane Warne's demise, saying "The world is poorer today as it will now exist without his smile".

"Shane Warne. The name stands for magic. Our first Royal, a man who made us believe that impossible is just a myth. A leader who walked the walk, talked the talk, and turned underdogs into champions. A mentor who turned everything he touched into gold," the Royals said.

"We don't have words to express what we truly feel at the moment, but what we know is that the world is poorer today, as it will now exist without his smile, his brilliance, and his attitude to live life to its fullest. We're completely heartbroken, as are millions of cricket fans all around the world. Warnie, you're forever going to be our captain, leader, Royal. Rest in peace, legend. (pink heart emoji)," the Royals added.

Shane Warne was the first captain of Rajasthan Royals and he also helped the side win the inaugural edition of the IPL. Despite his retirement in 2011, Shane remained associated with the Royals and continued to mentor the side. Warne played 55 matches in the IPL from 2008 to 2011. He picked up 57 wickets at an average of 25.39, which included a four-wicket-haul as well.

Image: BCCI