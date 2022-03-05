BCCI president Sourav Ganguly posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle following the sudden demise of legendary cricketer Shane Warne on Friday. As per reports, the former Australian cricketer was found 'unresponsive in his villa' in Thailand and despite all the efforts from the medical team, the legendary spinner could not be revived.

Shane Warne passes away: Sourav Ganguly mourns death of former Australia cricketer

Sourav Ganguly while sharing images of him and Shane Warne wrote,

"Can't believe this ..one of the greatest ..life is so unpredictable..one must realise health is most important then anything else and there is no compromise on that."

During the playing days, both Shane Warne and Sourav Ganguly were competitive on the field. Both the cricketers even had a heated argument over a catch during the KKR vs RR match in 2008 IPL season, however, off the field, both cricketers had respect for each other.

Shane Warne passes away: A look at legendary spinner's stats

The Australian spin wizard picked up a record 1,001 wickets in just 339 matches. This record included 38 five-wicket hauls, with 37 of them coming in Test cricket, and 10 ten-fors (all in Tests). With 708 Test wickets, the 52-year old is one of the only two bowlers in cricket to pick up more than 700 wickets in the format, the other being Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 800 scalps to his name.

When it comes to his achievements with the national side, Warne was a key member of Australia's team when they went on to win the 1999 ODI World Cup. Moreover, he also played a pivotal role in the Australian team when they defeated England in five Ashes series between 1993 and 2003.

Following the conclusion of the 2005 Ashes series, Warne also became only the third spinner and eighth overall to pick up 40 or more scalps in a five-match Test series. Shane Warne played his final Test on 2 January 2007, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the same venue as his first match.

The cricketer ended England's first innings by trapping Monty Panesar LBW for a duck and his 1000th international wicket. His final Test wicket was that of all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, stumped by Adam Gilchrist.