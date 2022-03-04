Shane Warne No More: Veteran Cricketer's Last Post From Villa Wherein He Breathed His Last

In a tragic development, legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away at the age of just 52 following a suspected cardiac arrest. According to Australian media reports, he was found unresponsive in his villa and he could not be revived despite the best efforts of the medical staff. It is believed that his family has requested privacy at this time and further details will be provided in due time.

Shane Warne passed away at Samujana Villas

The cricketer breathed his last at Samujana Villas in Koh Samui Island in Thailand. Taking to his verified Instagram handle earlier on Friday, the day he breathed his last, Warne had shared a picture depicting scenery from the villa. As for the caption, he wrote, "Goodnight from @samujanavillas Koh Samui" with a red heart.

Shane Warne had a cricketing career spanning over 16 years wherein he achieved several staggering records. He has taken a record 1,001 wickets in 339 international matches. Warne represented the national squad from 1992 to 2007. His played his final Test on 2 January 2007, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the same venue as his first match. The cricketer ended England's first innings by trapping Monty Panesar's lbw for a duck and his 1000th total international wicket. His final Test wicket was that of all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, stumped by Adam Gilchrist.

Over a week ago, Warne had tried his luck to become the next head coach of the England cricket team, after head coach Chris Silverwood stepped down following the side's Ashes defeat. However, much to the shock of cricket enthusiasts, Warne's management on Friday released a brief statement informing that the Australian legend passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand. Hours before his death, after learning the news of veteran cricketer Rod Marsh's demise, Warne had taken to Twitter and paid tributes to him.

In his last tweet, Warne wrote, "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate. (sic)"

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Image: PTI