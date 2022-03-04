Last Updated:

Shane Warne No More: Virender Sehwag Condoles Demise Of 'one Of The Greatest' Spinners

Virender Sehwag has revealed his feelings on the unfortunate demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Friday due to a suspected heart attack.

shane warne

The news of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne's tragic and untimely demise on Friday sent cricket enthusiasts across the world into a state of shock. The legendary wrist-spinner, who was only 52 years old at the time of death, passed away due to a suspected heart attack. As the cricketing community came to know about the unfortunate development, former Indian cricketer and Warne’s rival during his playing days, Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle to pay his tribute to the late superstar cricketer.

“Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Shane Warne passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand

As reported by Fox Cricket, Shane Warne’s manager James Erskine announced his unfortunate demise in a brief statement. As per the statement, Warne took his last breath in the early hours of Saturday in Koh Samui, Thailand following a suspected cardiac arrest.

The news about Warne’s death came hours after his fellow Aussie legend Rod Marsh passed away on Friday after suffering a major heart attack. Meanwhile, Warne was a fan favourite cricketer, who was adored all around the globe for his laudable mettle in bowling. In his international cricketing career for Australia spanning for 15 years, the leg spinner took 708 Test wickets, which is the highest tally by any Australian bowler and the second-best tally overall next to Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

