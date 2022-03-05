Shane Warne No More: When Ace Aus Spinner Admitted He Couldn't Wait To Become A Granddad

One of the greatest bowlers in cricket history who helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999, Shane Warne, was found dead at his villa in Thailand. The expert of leg-spin, who gained immense popularity worldwide due to his incredible technique of bowling, during a TV interview, had said his first love was cricket. Till his last match, which he had played in 2007, he was rarely seen with his family members. However, after taking retirement, he devoted his maximum time to his family members including, three children, Brooke, 24, Summer, 20, and son Jackson, 22, who he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.

According to a report by Mirror, the cricketer had once told them, for his children, he has always just been their fun-loving dad.

Though he had to travel frequently when he was an international cricketer, he used to manage time to spend quality time with his kids after returning to Australia. During an interview with Mirror, Warne had said: He always made sure to spend maximum time with his children when he was back in Australia and did everything he could to provide for them. However, after splitting from his ex-wife Simon, he told Herald Sun in April last year that they would take turns in looking after the kids and added he always tried his best to fulfil their demands.

Shane Warne had acknowledged it was tough for him to manage both children and sports

"I always made their lunches, walked them to school, took them to sport, etc. It was bloody hard - being a single parent is difficult, but fun too. I'm so glad they are 19, 21 and 23 now," Shane told Herald Sun. During the interview, he acknowledged it was tough for him to manage both children and sports but added his ex-wife and he was able to fix all the issues of their kids. "When people start using the children for their own advantages and don't make them the priority, that's when difficulties happen. Both of us have put our children as our number one priority at all times and that's why it's been able to work," Mirror quoted Warne as saying during an interview with The Telegraph in 2020. However, the journey of the legendary leg spinner with sports and his family has ended on February 4, Friday as he suffered a massive heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” a family statement said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

