Shane Warne Opens Up On Tim Paine Sexting Scandal: 'It Seemed That Maybe His Time Was Up'

Australian Test captain Tim Paine's time in the red-ball side, according to former spin legend Shane Warne, was up regardless of the off-field controversy that unfolded on Friday. Paine's performance as Test captain during the recent India series, according to Warne's piece in the Herald Sun, was not up to par, and his status as wicketkeeper-batter would be called into question at some point in the future. Warne feels that there is enough talent in the country to replace Paine at number seven in the batting order.

Warne wants Cummins to takeover

Warne feels that Australia should replace Paine with a much aggressive batter for the number seven position. Warne said that either Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, or Alex Carey should get a chance to come in and replace Paine as wicket-keeper. Warne further revealed his personal choice for Australia's Test captaincy as he named Pat Cummins for the top job. Warne said he thought of Cummins as captain even before the latest controversy unfolded in Hobart.

"When you take a close look at his position at number seven in the batting order, and the other candidates to play that role, the other standout wicketkeeper/batsmen around the country and the runs they were making, there was a groundswell of people starting to ask if Tim Paine was in fact the best option for the Test team. He had his moments during the recent series — especially last summer against India — which left us all questioning his tactical nous and his actual playing role. It seemed that maybe his time was up. A lot of people were thinking that, including me," Warne wrote in his column.

Warne, who himself is no stranger to sex scandals, defended Paine's action by saying that humans do make mistakes. Warne wrote in his column said that Paine had done a good job as Australian captain and urged people to move on as the cricketer and his family have already done so. Tim Paine announced, on Friday, that he will no longer lead the Australian red-ball side following revelations of his private text messages involving a former Cricket Tasmania employee.

Paine, who has played 35 Tests and as many ODIs for his country, took over as captain following the sandpaper scandal that saw his predecessor Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner step down. In 2019, Paine had become the first Australian captain after Steve Waugh to retain the Ashes series in England.

Image: AP