Shane Warne Paid Tribute To Rod Marsh Just Hours Before His Untimely Demise

In a shocking development, legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 on Friday, March 4. Earlier during the day, hours before his untimely demise, the cricketing legend took to Twitter to pay condolences to Rod Marsh. another Australian great who, too, passed away on March 4.

Paying tributes to Rod Marsh, Warne called him an inspiration. This was Shane Warne's last tweet before his untimely demise.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne found 'unresponsive in his villa'

Australian media reported that Shane Warne was found 'unresponsive in his villa' and the legendary leg spinner could not be revived even after several efforts of the medical staff.

His family has not yet made a comment on Shane and have demanded privacy, Australian Media reported. The leg spinner is mostly remembered for delivering the "ball of the century."