Shane Warne Paid Tribute To Rod Marsh Just Hours Before His Untimely Demise

Hours before his untimely demise, Shane Warne took to Twitter to pay condolences to Rod Marsh, another Australian great who, too, passed away on March 4.

In a shocking development, legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 on Friday, March 4. Earlier during the day, hours before his untimely demise, the cricketing legend took to Twitter to pay condolences to Rod Marsh. another Australian great who, too, passed away on March 4. 

Paying tributes to Rod Marsh, Warne called him an inspiration. This was Shane Warne's last tweet before his untimely demise.

Shane Warne found 'unresponsive in his villa'

Australian media reported that Shane Warne was found 'unresponsive in his villa' and the legendary leg spinner could not be revived even after several efforts of the medical staff.

His family has not yet made a comment on Shane and have demanded privacy, Australian Media reported. The leg spinner is mostly remembered for delivering the "ball of the century."

