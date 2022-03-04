Shane Warne Passes Away At 52: Here's What We Know So Far About Legend's Untimely Demise

Australian cricket legend and leg-spinner Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack. The news is the second devastating blow for the Australian cricket world within 24 hours with fellow icon, Rod Marsh also dying on Friday, March 4, after suffering a major heart attack last week.

As per Australian media, Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and could not be revived despite the efforts of the medical staff. Warne's management released a brief statement informing that the Australian legend passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand. It is believed that his family has requested privacy at this time and further details will be provided in due time.

On Friday, March 4, on learning the news of Rod Marsh's demise, Warne had taken to Twitter and paid tributes to him. In his last tweet, Warne wrote, "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate. (sic)"

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Warne represented his team from 1992 to 2007. His played his final Test on 2 January 2007, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the same venue as his first match. The cricketer ended England's first innings by trapping Monty Panesar's lbw for a duck and his 1000th total international wicket. His final Test wicket was that of all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, stumped by Adam Gilchrist.

Over a week ago, Warne had tried his luck to become the next head coach of the England cricket team, after head coach Chris Silverwood stepped down following the side's Ashes thumping.