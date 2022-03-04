Shane Warne Passes Away: Remembering The 'Ball Of The Century' That Stunned The World

Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s unfortunate demise on Saturday came as a shock for the entire cricketing community, as he passed away at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack. While the world mourned the massive loss to Australia as well as global cricket, cricket fans on Twitter remembered the iconic ‘ball of the century’ by Warne. The world witnessed Warne’s miraculous effort during the Ashes 1993 against England, which stunned England batter Mike Gatting and also made him a superstar in cricket.

Bowling his first ball against England in the first Ashes Test, Warne bowled the left-handed Gatting by pitching the ball almost two feet outside the off-stump, which spun extra extravagantly and ended up the batter’s leg stump. The delivery made Warne a superstar only in his first Ashes appearance and became the defining moment in the history of wrist spin bowling.

Watch the 'ball of the century' by Shane Warne:

As shocking as this delivery. RIP Spin King #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/iJQ4nQauTh — Aniket Survase (@aniket_survase) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne's thoughts about the 'ball of the century'

Meanwhile, the legendary spinner talked about the ‘ball of the century’ in his documentary named, ‘Shane’. As per Sports Bible, speaking about the delivery, Shane revealed how he couldn't sleep before the first Ashes Test and smoked countless cigarettes to cope with the pressure. He further revealed how he planned the delivery by saying that he wanted to bowl the ball and spin it as far as possible so that it sends a message to the England dressing room.

“Let them see it drift, curve and just rip it. I'm nervous and there's suddenly a hush that goes around the ground. I take a step, I bowl and I let go of the ball and it's all like it happened in slow motion. Gatting tried to turn it. It drifted and he followed the drift. It pitched, just missed his bat and just clipped the top of the off-stump. The first ball in an Ashes series and it felt pretty bloody good,” Warne added.

Warne became one of the top wrist spinners in world cricket playing for Australia, as he finished his 15 years long career in 2007 with 708 wickets in 145 Test matches and 293 wickets in 194 ODIs. He is the leading wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket for Australia. At the same time, Warne is also the second-highest wicket-taker in world cricket behind Muthiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets).

Image: Twitter- @aniket_survase