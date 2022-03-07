Shane Warne Spoke On 'first IPL' With Rajasthan Royals Just Before Death, Claims Friend

Shane Warne's sudden demise left the entire cricket fraternity in shock following which social media has been abuzz with fans and cricketers paying their tribute to the legendary spinner. Shane Warne had a larger than life persona. The legendary spinner was a magician with the ball on the field but also had controversial life off the field.

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals will remember Shane Warne for leading them to the inaugural IPL title back in 2008. He led a team of players who weren't at the level of superstars but had the hunger to prove themselves on the biggest stage provided to them by the BCCI.

Recently Tom Hall, the CEO and one of the owners of Sporting News, who knew Shane Warne personally, revealed details about Shane Warne's memories of Rajasthan Royals.

Shane Warne on his title-winning campaign with Rajasthan Royals

Tom Hall in an article on Sporting News revealed that Shane Warne had been working with him for over a year in the same organisation and had presented him with his jumper from the 2005 Ashes Test, his 2008 IPL shirt and a one-day international shirt and cap to place in the TSN offices in Australia and the UK.

He revealed that as both of them went through the shirts and jumpers, more stories came out about the first IPL season and how he had inherited a team that had several unknown players in it. They lost their opening game but Warne told Manoj Badale, "Don’t worry mate, we’ll be OK." They went on to win the rest of their games and the inaugural IPL title.

Shane Warne was the first captain of Rajasthan Royals and he also helped the side win the inaugural edition of the IPL. Despite his retirement in 2011, Warne remained associated with the Royals and continued to mentor the side. Warne played 55 matches in the IPL from 2008 to 2011. He picked up 57 wickets at an average of 25.39, which included a four-wicket-haul as well.

Shane Warne's death

Shane Warne died on Friday due to a suspected cardiac arrest while in Thailand. His death was confirmed by his management, who shared that he was found unresponsive in his villa.

The Thai Police on Sunday said that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play in Warne's death but an autopsy has been conducted.

According to the Koh Samui's Bo Phut police station superintendent Yuttana Sirisomba, Warne had "seen a doctor about his heart problem" recently.

Warne's family had also informed the Thai police about his history of heart problems and asthma, and their concern about his health before he left Australia. Warne along with his friends had reportedly travelled to the popular island of Koh Samui, situated in the Gulf of Thailand.