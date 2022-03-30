Shane Warne State Funeral: A Look At Order Of Services To Take Place At Warne's Memorial

Australia's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is currently hosting a state memorial service for the legendary spinner Shane Warne. The ceremony is being attended by his family, close friends, and cricketing greats from around the world, including the likes of Brian Lara and Nasser Hussain. Those who were unable to attend the ceremony recorded tributes to pay homage to the great Australian legend. Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Ed Sheeran were among those who sent video messages for the memorial.

Order of Service

Shane's 700th Wicket Moment

Welcome to Country: Wurundjeri Elder

Master of Ceremonies: Eddie McGuire

Australian National Anthem: Greta Bradman

Eric Bana voiced tribute package

Family Tribute: Keith Warne

Taped tributes from Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Hurley

Taped performance by Elton John 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down'

Panel hosted by Mark Howard and featuring Mark Taylor, Allan Border, Merv Hughes, Nasser Hussain and Brian Lara.

Taped performance by Coldplay 'Yellow'

Reflection: Andrea Egan, UN Ambassador

Taped tributes from Greg Norman, Kelly Slater, Danni & Kylie Minogue

Live performance by Jon Stevens of INXS/Noiseworks medley

Dermott Brereton voiced tribute package

Panel hosted by Andy Lee and featuring Dimitri Mascarenhas, Aaron Hamill, Glenn Robbins and Sam Newman

Taped performance by Robbie Williams 'Angels'

Family Tribute: Jason Warne

Taped tributes from Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Clarke, Glenn McGrath, Ian Botham, Stephen Fleming, Wasim Akram

Taped performance by Ed Sheeran 'Thinking Out Loud'

Family Tributes: Jason Warne, Summer Warne, Jackson Warne and Brooke Warne

Live performance: Anthony Callea 'The Prayer'

Trumpeter plays 'When the Siants Go Marching In'

Shane Warne Stand officially unveiled by Summer, Jackson and Brooke Warne

The service is expected to concludes by 9.30pm AEDT (4.00 PM IST)

Shane Warne's state memorial: When and where to watch online?

Shane Warne's state memorial service is being aired live for international audiences on the Victoria State Department of Premier and Cabinet's official YouTube channel. The event is also being broadcast live on various networks in Australia, including ABC, Channel Seven, and Channel Nine. The live telecast began at 1:30 p.m. IST (7 p.m. local time) and is slated to continue until 9:30 p.m. local time in Australia.

Image: Twitter/@cricketcomau