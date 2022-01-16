Shane Warne Thanks Virat Kohli For Supporting Test Cricket 'passionately'

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne took to social media on Sunday to congratulate Virat Kohli following the latter's resignation as India's Test captain. Kohli startled the cricketing world when he revealed his decision to step down as the national team's Test captain last night (January 15). While reacting to the development, the spin legend praised Kohli for leading the Indian cricket team to greater heights under his leadership and also thanked him for 'passionately' supporting Test cricket over the years.

"Congrats @imVkohli on what you and your team has achieved under your leadership and thank you for supporting test cricket so passionately and ensuring that it stays the number 1 form of the game, (sic)" Warne wrote on Twitter.

Kohli's decision to resign as India's Test captain came a day after the Men in Blue suffered a defeat in South Africa, losing yet another chance of winning their maiden Test series in the country. Kohli made the sudden announcement via a statement he published on all social media handles.

Kohli's record as Test captain

Kohli is easily the best Test captain India has ever had. The right-handed batter captained India in a total of 68 Test matches of which he won 40, drew 11, and lost 17. Kohli's win percentage as India's Test captain is amongst the best as he ranks fourth on the list after Steve Waugh, Don Bradman, and Ricky Ponting. Kohli also has the best batting average for a Test skipper with a minimum of 20 matches. Kohli as Test captain has scored 5864 runs in 68 matches, including 20 hundreds and 18 half-centuries at an average of 54.80.

It was under Kohli's captaincy that India went on to win its maiden Test series in Australia in 2018. Kohli also helped India register its first series win in Sri Lanka and West Indies after a gap of several years. Earlier this year, Kohli helped India take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the Test series against England. Kohli also guided India to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship last year. However, his side lost to New Zealand in the final. Under Kohli's leadership, India remained the No. 1 Test team in the world for five consecutive years.

(Image: AP)