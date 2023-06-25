Last Updated:

Shane Warne TV Series Garners Criticism From Fans, His Relationship With Hurley In Focus

In March this year, Hurley paid tribute to Warne by sharing a selfie with her former fiance on social media, commemorating a year since his passing.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne with Elizabeth Hurley (Image: Instagram/ElizabethHurley)


Why you're reading this: The TV series "Warnie," which delves into the life of the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, premiered on Sunday, June 25. However, the first episode has received significant backlash on social media because of a few scenes concerning his relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley. Warne died of a heart attack in March 2022 while vacationing in Thailand with his friends. 

3 things you need to know

  • Shane Warne died of a heart attack on March 4, 2022, while holidaying in Thailand
  • A new miniseries has been released covering Warne's life outside of cricket
  • The series has received criticism over the portrayal of Warne's relationship with Hurley

Fans criticise 'Warnie' TV series

The controversy surrounding the series mainly stems from a scene featured in the trailer. The scene depicts Shane Warne in a hotel room with Elizabeth Hurley. The portrayal of an intimate encounter between the two has drawn criticism from fans of the cricketer.

Warne's relationship with Hurley gained attention during their time together. After separating from his first wife Simone Callahan in 2005, Warne began dating Hurley in 2010, and they got engaged the following year. Although they ended their romantic relationship in 2013, they remained friends, and Warne once referred to their time together as the happiest period of his life.

In March this year, Hurley paid tribute to Warne by sharing a selfie with her former fiance on social media, commemorating a year since his passing. The release of "Warnie" has generated strong reactions, with critics expressing their disapproval of the show's content and its portrayal of Warne's love life.

Shane Warne's career

Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport. Known for his exceptional skill, he possessed the ability to turn the ball prodigiously, bamboozling batsmen with his deceptive deliveries. Warne's career spanned from 1992 to 2007, during which he achieved numerous records and accolades, including becoming the highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket.

While Warne faced occasional controversies off the field, his contributions to cricket and his sheer mastery of spin bowling remain his enduring legacy. He has 708 wickets in Tests and 293 wickets ODIs. 

