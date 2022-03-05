Shane Warne Was Following Son Jackson's Footsteps In Attaining Fitness Goals Before Death

One of cricketing history's greatest ever leg-spinner, Shane Warne, tragically passed away at the age of just 52 on March 4 due to a suspected cardiac arrest. According to the statement issued by his management, Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the efforts of the medical staff, he could not be revived.

Just a few days before the Australian spin wizard passed away, he had taken to social media to put up a post, stating that he was keen on getting 'back to shape' by July this year. The 52-year old had also reverted to a reply that he had been following his son, Jackson's footsteps in achieving his fitness goals.

Warne was following son Jackson's footsteps in achieving fitness goals

As seen in the screenshot below, Shane Warne informed famous English Australian model Kris Smith that he was taking fitness lessons from his son, Jackson. However, he did tell the 43-year old that he would consider reaching out to him as a training partner in a few weeks, with the hope that he would get to a 'decent fitness level.'

Cricketers pay tribute to Shane Warne

Following Shane Warne's untimely demise, several veteran cricketers took to social media to pay their tributes and condolences to the legendary leg-spinner, stating that they were shocked to have heard that he departed so soon.

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne passes away at 52

Shane Warne's management released a statement on March 4 to explain the reason behind his untimely demise as they wrote, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Shane Warne was one of cricket's best leg-spinners of all time

Shane Warne may have passed away, but the special moments he left in cricket will last an eternity. From his 'ball of the century' to his staggering bowling records in international cricket, the 52-year old will forever be remembered as one of the all-time greats. The legendary leg-spinner bid farewell to international cricket as the highest wicket-taker with 1,001 wickets in just 339 matches. Most of his wickets were in the longest format of the game as he ended his career with a staggering 708 Test scalps, only behind legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's 800.