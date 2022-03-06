Shane Warne Was Watching Historic PAK Vs AUS Test Match When He Passed Away, Says Manager

Shane Warne was watching the historic Pakistan-Australia Test match on television when he passed away on Friday of a suspected heart attack. According to the Aussie legend's manager, James Erskine, the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia was playing on the television when Warne was discovered unresponsive at his villa in Thailand. The 52-year-old is believed to have died of a heart attack.

Erskine, while speaking to the Herald and The Age, said Warne had planned to get out for a drink with his friend Andrew Neophitou in the evening. Neophitou arrived at Warne's doorstep at around 5:15 pm, as per Erskine. Neophitou knocked on the door for a few minutes but soon realised that something was wrong when Warne failed to answer the call. Erskine revealed that Neophitou went inside and discovered Warne lying unresponsive with the first Test between Pakistan and Australia playing in the background.

According to Erskine, Neophitou tried reviving Warne by performing CPR for 20 minutes but medical staff arrived and declared him dead. Erskine revealed that Warne was last spotted a couple of hours before his demise. He also confirmed that Warne wasn't drinking at all and was on a diet to lose weight. Warne was holidaying in Thailand with Neophitou. They had reached the villa a day earlier.

Body shifted to Thai mainland

According to PTI, the body of Shane Warne was transferred to the Thai mainland from the resort island of Koh Samui on Sunday. The Thai Police clarified that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play in his death, however, an autopsy is still expected to be performed. Meanwhile, Warne's family has made a request for a quick return of his body to Australia.

The news of Warne's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity with condolences pouring in from all over the world. Several current and former cricketers turned to social media to pay their tributes to the legendary bowler. The Victorian government announced that a stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed in memory of Warne.

Warne's career

As far as Warne's playing career is concerned, the legendary spinner was most remembered for delivering the "ball of the century" during the 1993 Ashes Test series in England.

Warne played 145 Tests for Australia from 1992 to 2007. Warne picked a total of 708 wickets in Tests during his illustrious playing career, and to date, he remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format. Warne had revealed in an interview that his favourite cricketers were Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, with who he shared a great bond.

