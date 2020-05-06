Shane Warne's Latest 'weighted Ball' Idea Could Make Cricket A 'circus': Chetan Sharma

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted worldwide cricketing activities to come to a standstill. In light of the contagious nature of the disease, the International Cricket Council (ICC) are reportedly contemplating to legalise ball-tampering in order to prohibit bowlers from using sweat and saliva on the cricket ball. Stating his opinion on the matter, Australian spin wizard Shane Warne said that one side of the ball could be made heavier in order to ensure that it does not require any shining.

ICC stance on ball-tampering: Chetan Sharma contradicts Shane Warne’s idea

Downplaying Shane Warne’s ‘weighted ball’ idea, former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma said that the solution will only “over-complicate” matters. He was of the opinion that cricket should remain “what it is” already instead of making it a “circus”. While speaking to The Times of India, Chetan Sharma further said that he believes cricket can resume with full effect once the coronavirus crisis diminishes. He added that if all 22 participating players are tested negative for coronavirus before any match, there is no reason to legalise ball-tampering or to change the condition of the ball.

Chetan Sharma then went ahead into saying that restricting players from applying sweat and saliva on a cricket ball would be “impractical”. He cited his reasons by saying that it is in “human nature” to touch their own lips and forehead. Thereby, Chetan Sharma implied that the ball would eventually come into contact with sweat and saliva when cricketers touch the ball.

Shane Warne’s take on ICC and ball-tampering

Shane Warne had earlier suggested his ‘weighted ball’ idea during a podcast on Sky Sports. The former leg-spinner feels that such a move would help pacers to generate swing on all surfaces without any need of legalising ball-tampering. Shane Warne added that it would be a good way to play cricket in the post-coronavirus world.

