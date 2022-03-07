Shane Warne's Autopsy Report Finds Australian Great Died Of Natural Causes

Veteran leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away on Friday, March 4 at the age of 52. The veteran died of a suspected heart attack while being in Koh Samui, Thailand, his family revealed in a statement. Efforts were made to revive the spin wizard but to no avail. The autopsy report of Warne’s death, in the meantime, showed that Warne died of natural causes.

On Monday, March 7, the Thai police presented the report to Warne’s family and they accepted it. The Thai police also confirmed that Warne’s body would now be transferred to the Australian consulate from where his family could collect it. Warne was holidaying with his friends when he was found unresponsive.

Shane Warne autopsy: Report suggests natural death

“Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Officer Kissana Phathanacharoen was quoted as saying in a statement. “Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law,” the police said.

Warne passed away less than 24 years before another Aussie legend, Rod Marsh, breathed his last after suffering a heart attack last week. Warne was one of the greatest spinners to have graced the game. After he passed away, his fans remembered the ‘Ball of the Century’ he dished out to England’s Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes.

Warne finished his career as the all-time second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. Warne retired after the 2007-08 Ashes and had picked up 708 wickets in his Test career. He also picked up almost 300 wickets in his ODI career.

Back in 2008, Warne also captained Rajasthan Royals (RR) to glory in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With a squad, not having a lot of big names, Warne did wonders. He went on to play in the T20 league for four years before calling it a day.

Warne also successfully plied his trade for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). He also had his fair share of controversies during his career. Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, recently called Warne “one of our nation’s greatest characters”.

Image: cricket.com.au