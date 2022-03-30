Shane Warne's Children Unveil Spin Wizard's Stand At MCG In Front Of 50,000 People; WATCH

Quick links:
Image: @FoxCricket/Twitter/cricket.com.au
As the cricketing world bid adieu to Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 30 during his state memorial service, his children were seen unveiling the spin wizard's stand in front of 50,000 people in attendance.
The legendary leg-spinner passed away on March 4 due to a cardiac arrest when he was holidaying in Thailand.
During an emotional memorial for the cricketing legend at the iconic MCG where Shane Warne took his 700th Test wicket, his children unveiled their father's official stand. While his stand was being unveiled, there were chants of "Warnie, Warnie" throughout the stadium. The Shane Warne Stand was unveiled over Bay 13, which was previously known as the Great Southern Stand.
It was an emotional evening for all the fans of the spin wizard as his memorial featured some spectacular performances from several stars such as Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Robbie Williams. Meanwhile, his former teammates and some of his close friends also narrated several stories.
However, none of the tributes was perhaps as touching as the heartache revealed by Warne's children, who lost their father at the age of just 52. Summer began the tributes by saying,
"There is comfort in knowing how loved around the world he was and still is. How he inspired so many of you to play cricket and bowl leg-spin. He touched so many people’s lives and always wanted to help and support people in any way he could.
“When I was struggling, and I didn’t know how to go on with life because I was dealing with my own demons, you showed me how I could fall in love with life again. You told me that I could either live with these demons or fight with them and come out stronger at the end.
“I really am going to miss you Dad. It has been exactly 26 days since you went to heaven and I miss you more than anything in the whole world.
“I would do anything just to have one more you have your cuddles and to hear your voice tell me how proud of me you were and how much you loved me.
“I’ve had to come to terms with the fact that you won’t be able to walk down the aisle on my special day. You’re not going to meet your grandchildren that you’re going to have someday, but instead, you will be someone I will tell my kids about and how much of an amazing father you were to me. How they would have loved and adored you just like I do.
“You will always live forever inside my heart Dad, and I will continue your legacy. Forever my Dad, no matter where you are. May you now rest in eternal paradise."
Jackson added,
"You were the best Dad anyone could have asked for and you were my best friend.
“Time with you went way too fast. It feels just like yesterday that we were looking at each others cards playing poker, eating pizza while watching the Saints.
“You were so proud of me. Although I didn’t go down the cricket path, you didn’t mind. You just wanted the best for me."
Meanwhile, Brooke finished,
"I will miss grabbing your big wrists and feeling your hands and saying that I have big fat fingers just like you. I will miss our chats just about how big our double chins are and how big our bellies are looking especially after we’ve just eaten our body weight in cheese, pizza and pasta.
“I will miss our chats about life and about my plans and goals and I will miss hearing about all your exciting things you have planned and have coming up. I will miss seeing how excited you get over our achievements and your achievements.
“I have to come to the fact that my Dad will never get to see me grow up or Jackson or Summer or see us get married one day, have kids and get the promotion I was going for. I could go on forever about what we’re going to miss out on, but nothing would be more upsetting about how much I already miss you.
“But what makes me the saddest is, I will never get to wrap my arms around you and give you the biggest hug and rest my chin on your chest. Dad was our shining star in life and now he’s shining down on all of us. We will do you so proud, Dad."
