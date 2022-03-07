Shane Warne's Friend Reveals Details Of Player's Last Meal In Thailand Post 14-day Diet

One of Shane Warne's friends who was along with the cricketer in Thailand during the time of the former Australian leg spinner's death has given fans the details of the player's last meal. “I have dined with Shane in many fine establishments, but rather than sample some of the local Thai fare, we tuck into a plate of Vegemite on toast, Shane chomping away: ‘Geez, you can’t beat Vegemite with some butter, always great wherever you are in the world’. ''An Australian through and through – this was to turn out to be his last meal," Tom Hall, CEO of The Sporting News wrote in an article on his website.

Even Warne’s manager James Erskine had revealed that the cricketer had recently come off a “ridiculous” fluid-only diet. “He did go on these ridiculous sorts of diets, and he was just finished with one. It was a bit all or nothing. It was either white buns with butter and lasagne stuffed in the middle or he would be having black and green juices,'' he told Nine Network, adding “He obviously smoked most of his life. I don’t know. I think it was just a massive heart attack.”

From his manager, it is also understood that Warne had taken a three-month vacation and was only in his third day when he passed away. Talking about the incident, he said “They were going to have a drink … or go and meet someone to go out and have a drink at 5pm and Neo knocked on his door at 5.15pm because Warnie is always on time, he went in there … and then realised something was wrong. And he turned him over and gave him CPR and mouth-to-mouth, which lasted about 20 minutes and then the ambulance came.”

Shane Warne's autopsy report says he died of 'Natural Causes'

Meanwhile, the Thai police in the autopsy report confirmed that the Australian died out of 'Natural Causes'. “Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Officer Kissana Phathanacharoen was quoted as saying in a statement. “Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law,” the police said.

Image: AP