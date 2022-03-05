Shane Warne's Last Wicket? Vaughan Pays Tribute To Aussie Star With Throwback Video

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to social media to pay tribute to legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, who breathed his last on Friday. Warne is believed to have succumbed to a heart attack at his villa in Thailand. As per reports, the medical staff tried their best to revive Warne, but he remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

Vaughan, who has played a lot of cricket against Warne, shared a video of him and the Australian star playing late-night cricket with an orange. In the video, Warne can be seen bowling his famous leg-spin with the orange and still dismissing Vaughan. The 2005 Ashes-winning captain was seen in absolute shock after the orange hit his makeshift wicket.

"The King doing what he did better than anyone .. !! If this was your last wicket it’s a privilege .. even with an Orange at 145am after 8 hrs drinking. Your voice and general banter wherever we were, we are all going to miss hugely … Love ya, King," Vaughan captioned the post.

Shane Warne's career

Warne was not only a great spinner but was also one of the greatest bowlers to have ever played the game of cricket. He was a useful lower-order batter as well. Warne, who played 145 Tests for Australia from 1992 to 2007, picked 708 wickets in his career at an average of 25.41, and to date, he remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format. Warne also played 194 One-Day Internationals for his country and registered 293 wickets.

Warne was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League. He helped the Royals win the first-ever edition of the cash-rich league. Despite his retirement in 2011, Warne remained associated with the Royals and continued mentoring the franchise's future teams. Warne played 55 matches in the IPL from 2008 to 2011. He picked 57 wickets at an average of 25.39, which included a four-wicket-haul as well.

Image: MichaelVaughan/ShaneWarne/Insta