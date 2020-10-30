Shane Warne's Son Takes Dig At Champion Bowler, Claims Mother Much Tougher Than Him?

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne's son Jackson Warne is currently a part of Australian reality quasi-military training show named 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' where he recently made a startling revelation. Jackson had revealed that he had only eaten “10 different types of food” in his life before coming on the show. Now, Jackson is in the news for taking a swipe at his father.

Jackson Warne takes shot at father Shane's fitness

While speaking on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa, Jackson claimed that his father wouldn’t be able to compete as a recruit in the military-style show SAS Australia that he is currently on. According to Jackson, Shane would not have been able to do things like jumping out of the chopper. Taking a jibe at the legendary spinner's fitness, Jackson said that cardio and the lifting might have helped him get fit during his cricketing days, however, he admitted that his father wasn't fit for the show he is currently in.

While Jackson reckoned that his father didn't have it in him to do the challenges on the show but was sure that his mother, Simone Callahan, would have definitely been able to compete in the freezing “cold water challenges”. Speaking about the same, Jackosn said that his mother is crazy with stuff like that. He also revealed that he was doing the challenges with her leading up to the show just to get used to it and adapt.

When director Ant Middleton discovered that Jackson is the great Shane Warne's son, she questioned him asking what was he doing on the show. Jackson responded that he wanted to test himself by pushing himself to the absolute limit physically and mentally. He also said that he wants his father to be proud of him.

On being asked about what it was like living under his father's shadow, Jackson stated that it was "frustrating" and its been like that for his whole life. He opined that whenever he walks into a room or meets someone it’s always, ‘Oh that’s Shane Warne’s son Jackson’ and it’s never, ‘It’s Jackson’. He said he just wants to be Jackson.

Shane Warne net worth

Shane Warne is one of the richest cricketers in Australia. He has been one of the most successful bowlers in world cricket. The Shane Warne wickets count is staggering. The legendary leg-spinner has 708 scalps to his name in 145 matches in Test cricket. Warne wickets also include the 293 ODI scalps that he has bagged in 194 games.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Shane Warne net worth is estimated to be $50 million. His net worth comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. It also constitutes his earnings from his various brand endorsements, business ventures and from his ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Disclaimer: The above Shane net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

