Shane Warne's Untimely Demise Shocks One And All; 'The Magic Will Stay Forever'

Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday, March 4, of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Considered as one of the all-time greats of cricket who redefined spine bowling, Warne was 52 at the time of his passing.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," Warne's management informed in a statement.

The Australian legend's untimely demise has shocked the world and everybody remembered his immense contributions to cricket. Warne was the first cricketer to reach the 700 wicket milestone in Test cricket and was rated among the five greatest cricketers of the 20th century.

Reacting to the sad news of the spin legend's demise, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that he is 'terribly shocked' and saddened. "My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Shah wrote on Twitter.

Terribly shocked and saddened to hear the news of legendary spinner Shane Warne passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti 🙏 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 4, 2022

Broadcaster Piers Morgan said that he is devasted to hear that the spinner died from a heart attack aged 52. "He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years. Just gutting news. RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company."

English former professional footballer Gary Lineker tweeted: "Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane."

Commentator Harsha Bhogle said that Warne's magic will stay forever. "I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief."

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also said that he is saddened by the news of the demise of the iconic cricketer and offered heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Saddened by the news of demise of an iconic cricketer and a legendary spinner Shane Warne. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 4, 2022

A look at Warne's records

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne pared 293 scalps.

Warne is one of the only two cricketers in the world to have picked up more than 700 Test wickets (708), only behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan who has picked up 800 wickets.

The legendary Aussie leg-spinner also led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the maiden season of the competition in 2008. His IPL career ended with 57 wickets from 29 matches.