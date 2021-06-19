Sehwag Highlights Fan's Spin Class For Shane Warne As He Finds Fault In NZ's WTC Final XI

As the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is underway, legendary former Australia spinner Shane Warne has slammed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for going with an all-pace attack. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited Team India to bat first and announced an all-pace attack for the historic event. On the other hand, Team India skipper Virat Kohli had already announced his playing XI in which he added two spinners i.e. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin

Shane Warne makes a bold prediction, slams New Zealand for all-pace attack

Australia's former leg-spinner Shane Warne on Saturday took to his Twitter handle and expressed his shock over Kane Williamson's team selection. In fact, Shane Warne wrote that he is very disappointed that the Black Caps are playing without a single spinner. Shane Warne went on to say that if Team India went on to score between 275 to 300 and the weather does not become a factor then the game will be over for Kane Williamson & Co. Warne on his Twitter wrote:

Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021

Virender Sehwag trolls leg-spinner after fan asks Warne his understanding of spin

Following Shane Warne's prediction, a Twitter user slammed the leg-spinner and asked his understanding of spin who predicted that the ball will spin as the game progresses. The user outlined the weather of Southampton and said that the rain is due, therefore how the ball will turn if the conditions are not dry. Virender Sehwwag then shared this on Twitter handle and trolled Warne over his understanding of spin. Sehwag on his Tweet wrote:

Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jHpacxg9CQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's discipline on a moving track has kept Team India's cruise on course. Till the play on India vs New Zealand Day 2 was stopped due to bad light, Team India reached the score of 143 by losing 3 wickets. On the other end, Team India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also looked solid as he remains unbeaten on 29 off 79 balls. Virat Kohli is eyeing his half-century as he was also unbeaten on 44 off 124 deliveries.

Earlier, Australia's former skipper Ian Chappell said that Team India has a 'better-balanced' attack than New Zealand in the WTC Final. Ian Chappell said that the presence of Ravindra Jadeja who is an all-rounder gives Team India the edge over New Zealand in the WTC Final.

"We are gonna be fortunate to see two of the finest batsmen of the world (Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson) going head to head in the World Test Championship Final. Kane Williamson is a very effective batsman, Kohli is a more flamboyant player. He has a tendency to do good things in big games. I am looking forward to the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) Final," said Ian Chappell.

