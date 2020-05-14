Shane Watson Blasts BBL For 'poor Quality Cricket', Calls For 3-4 Foreign Players In Teams

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson recently criticised the quality of cricket which is displayed in the Big Bash League. The cricketer is of the opinion that the Australian T20 tournament should part ways with any entertainment gimmicks and should make the quality of cricket as their No.1 priority. Shane Watson retired from international cricket in 2016 but the 2007 and 2015 World Cup winner continues to play in various T20 leagues.

Shane Watson slams Big Bash League

Shane Watson recently took to his blog ‘T20 stars’ and wrote down a four-step plan which in his opinion, could save the Big Bash League before it’s too late. He wrote that the new format of the tournament (60 matches) is too long and the Big Bash League should go back to the format as used until the 2017-2018 season. The Sydney Thunder star also voiced his opinion on international presence in the Australian T20 event. He said that Big Bash teams should be permitted to use three to four foreign players in their line-up instead of just two.

Additionally, Shane Watson also mentioned that the cricketers should not be mic’d up to converse with commentators during matches. He believes that it stops players from focusing on the game itself. Apart from endorsing foreign presence and reduction in tournament’s length, the burly Queenslander stated that Big Bash League matches should be played on pitches which are of “international quality”.

CSK star Shane Watson favours IPL, PSL over Big Bash League

Shane Watson, who represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), compared the Australian Big Bash with IPL and Pakistan Super League (PSL). He mentioned that the primary focus of leagues like IPL and PSL is to ensure the quality of cricket. On the other hand, he was of the opinion that the same quality can hardly be seen in the Big Bash League over the past few years.

IPL 2020: Shane Watson in CSK

Shane Watson was slated to reprise his role for CSK in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. The cricketer became one of the 20 players to be retained by the franchise during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window. Watson first represented CSK in IPL 2018 and was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in their title winning clash in the final.

PSL 2020: Shane Watson for Quetta Gladiators

Shane Watson also represents Quetta Gladiators in PSL. He played for the popular franchise in their most recent PSL 2020 season in February and March earlier this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to postpone the tournament until further notice.

