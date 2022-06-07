Shane Watson Makes Big 'Fab Four' Prediction; Names Batter Who Is 'going To Finish On Top'

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has endorsed England batter Joe Root to finish with more Test runs than the other three members of the famous 'Fab Four' club. Watson claimed on the ICC's official channel that, based on Root's current form, he will finish on top among the Fab Four, which also comprises Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. Root is the Fab Four's youngest member and based on the amount of cricket he has left in him, the former Aussie all-rounder believes he will finish with more Test runs than the other three players on the list.

Watson also stated that Root could surpass Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test runs. Ponting is the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket history, with Sachin Tendulkar topping the list with the most runs in the game's longest format. Watson believes that if Root keeps playing the way he is, he will come close to, if not surpass, Ponting and Sachin's records.

"He’s as good as anyone to be able to get as close as he can. For sure, he’s got a lot of great cricket in front of him, so I think he is going to get very close. Just by seeing where Joe Root is right now, he is the youngest one with Kane Williamson, who is 31 as well. Those two have still got a fair way to go. I think Joe Root is going to finish on top. For the other guys, it depends on how much cricket they continue to play. They’ve still got a lot of cricket left in them," Watson said.

Root vs Kohli vs Smith vs Williamson - The Fab Four

If compared, Root has a total of 10,015 Test runs from 118 matches, with an average of 49.57. Virat Kohli, the former India captain, is second on the 'Fab Four' list with 8,043 Test runs from 101 games and a 49.95 average. Australia's Steve Smith is third on the list with 8,010 Test runs from 85 matches and n average of 59.77. Kane Williamson of New Zealand has 7,289 Test runs at an average of 52.81 in 87 matches.

Image: AP/PTI