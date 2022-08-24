Shane Watson Names Top 5 T20I Players In The World; Picks Indian Batter As Number 2

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson made an appearance on the latest episode of The ICC Review and named his choice of the top five T20I players, currently in the world. The 41-year-old is known as one of Australia’s best white ball players of all time, which was furthered strengthened by his explosive stints in the T20 league around the world. Watson became a coach after ending his illustrious career as a player and was appointed as the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, on being asked to name the first five players in his World T20 XI team on The ICC Review, Watson selected an Indian batter on the no. 2 position, sandwiched between two players from Pakistan. Naming Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as his no. 1 pick, Warson said, “First one I’d pick would be Babar Azam. He’s the No.1 T20I batsman in the world, and he just knows how to dominate (sic)”.

Shane Watson names Team India batter as his no. 2 pick for World T20 XI

Citing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart added that the Australian conditions will certainly suit Babar’s technique. He then proceeded to name Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as his second pick, while also mentioning that KL Rahul also has the capability of exploding during the World Cup, scheduled to be played in October. “Second one is Suryakumar Yadav. He’s batting incredibly well, and he would be my No.2 pick,” Watson said.

Here's what Shane Watson thinks about KL Rahul

Speaking about Rahul, the DC assistant coach said, “But I wouldn’t be surprised at all if KL Rahul explodes in the T20 World Cup in Australia, because he’s got the game to dominate in these conditions in Australia." Watson then named the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 winner David Warner as his 3rd pick. He explained that after finishing last year’s World Cup as the Player of the Tournament, Warner is going to have plenty of fire in his belly to make a mark in this year’s World Cup at home.

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler was named as the 4th pick by Watson, citing the four centuries he hit in IPL 2022. “When he’s in form, and he has been in form, he’s just about impossible in T20 cricket to get out. He can hit wherever he wants off the best bowlers in the world,” Watson told Sanjana Ganesan. Before concluding, Watson named Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi as his 5th pick for the World T20I XI.