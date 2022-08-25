The Asia Cup 2022 is all set to begin in a few days and the tournament will kickstart with a treat as arch-rivals India will take on Pakistan on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has predicted the outcome of the clash.

Watson predicts winner of IND vs PAK match

While speaking on the ICC Review with host Sanjana Ganesan, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said, "I’m sitting on the fence a little bit! But I think Pakistan have a chance to win that game because of the confidence they’d have got out of winning for the first time in a long time against India. Their confidence is going to be flying high. India is hard to contain, especially their batting. But Pakistan, and as I’ve always known playing against them when their confidence is high, they’re nearly unstoppable. And their confidence is high now that they know they can beat India in a big tournament."

While Watson believes that Pakistan has the best chance to defeat India in a head-on match, he does back the Men in Blue to go all the way and win the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. "My predicted winner is India. They’re so strong and depending on what the conditions are, they adapt easily to conditions."

The Australian all-rounder then went on to add that the first game between India and Pakistan will be crucial, and whoever wins the clash would go on to win the tournament. "That first game is going to be very special to watch because Pakistan has full belief now that they can beat this Indian team. I think, really, whoever wins that game is going to go on and win the Asia Cup," said Watson.

India vs Pakistan: Team squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan; Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.