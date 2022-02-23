Shane Watson Reveals How Virat Kohli Is Off The Field; 'Public Probably Won’t Know'

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has expressed his thoughts on the former India skipper Virat Kohli during his recent appearance on ‘The ICC Review’. During his conversation with Sanjana Ganesan, the former IPL trophy-winning player with CSK faced a question about how Kohli and CSK skipper MS Dhoni were as skippers. Watson played for RCB under the leadership of Kohli before joining the Chennai Super Kings Answering the question, Watson went on to reveal a trait about Virat Kohli’s character off the field, which people unlikely to have known before.

“Virat is an incredibly good guy, he is such a well-balanced character away from cricket. He has got so many layers to him. A lot of the public probably won’t know that just his so many different interesting topics and knowledge that he has, it's fascinating,” Watson said on The ICC Review. At the same time, speaking about Virat’s character on the field, Watson also said Kohli has done incredible things as a leader, citing the way Kohli pushes the limits for the players.

'He is superhuman', says Shane Watson about Virat Kohli

Watson further revealed that Kohli has got high expectations for himself, and he brings that in every single game that he plays. “For me, he is a superhuman. There are not a lot of players that I have seen around the world who are able to be at their best and not take the foot off the gas in any game they play, Virat does that as a player and expects that as a leader as well. From that perspective, Virat has been able to push the limit of the players as a leader,” Watson explained.

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently playing for India purely as a batter, having been relieved from the captaincy role in all formats. Rohit Sharma has replaced Kohli as the skipper in all formats, while both individuals have been good with their new roles. Kohli scored a half-century during the second T20I between India and West Indies, helping India to seal the series. He will be next seen in the India whites, during the upcoming Test series against West Indies, which begins from March 4. The Test series will start after Rohit leads the Men in Blue in the three-match T20I series, starting from Thursday.

(Image: Instagram-@icc/bcci.tv)