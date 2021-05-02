Shane Watson reveals the first time he saw MS Dhoni show emotion in change room

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Shane Watson has revealed the first time he saw skipper MS Dhoni agitated and frustrated. Watson, while talking to Star Sports, said that it was during the 2019 IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings when MS Dhoni openly showed his frustration after the Men in Yellow couldn't cross the finish line, making Blues the four-time champions of the cash-rich league. The Australian cricketer said that after Shardul Thakur failed to hit the final ball of the chase off Lasith Malinga's bowling, Dhoni showed frustration in the dressing room, adding that was the first time he saw the former Indian skipper display his emotion openly.

Watson, who scored an amazing 80 off 59 balls, couldn't finish the game for CSK and was dismissed in the last over when his team needed just 3 runs to win. Shardul Thakur came to the crease and hit Malinga to the square for a couple of runs to take CSK close to the target. Thakur was facing the final ball of the innings and that is when Malinga bowled his deadly yorker to dismiss the young Chennai all-rounder lbw, helping MI lift their fourth title. Watson said that was the first time he saw MS Dhoni show frustration in the change room. Watson was part of the CSK team that won the 2018 IPL season upon their comeback after a three-year suspension. The Australian had scored a ton in the final to help his team win the coveted trophy.

CSK in IPL 2021

As far as the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League is concerned, Chennai Super Kings are comfortably sitting on top of the points table, courtesy of their net run-rate. After an abysmal season last year, CSK is dominating teams in the ongoing edition of the premier T20 league. CSK has won five out of the 7 games that it has played in IPL 2021, losing just two so far. CSK lost against arch-rival Mumbai Indians last night in one of the most entertaining matches in IPL history. CSK lost by 4 wickets with zero balls to spare.

Mumbai put up a great fight after CSK posted a total of 218/4 on the board in 20 overs. Kieron Pollard played an amazing knock of 34-ball 87 runs to help his team win the match after it looked like the game was slipping from Mumbai's hands at one point in the innings. Pollard hit 8 maximums and 6 boundaries during the course of his blistering knock. Pollard was adjudged the player of the match as he also took 2 wickets in the first innings to dismiss CSK's two key batsmen. However, the loss did not affect CSK as they remained on top of the points table.

(Image Credit: PTI)

