Shaniera Akram & Harsha Bhogle's Chat About Wasim Akram's Birthday Plan Is Unmissable

Legendary Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram on Thursday turned 55 years of age and following that wishes from the all-around cricketer fraternity poured in for the 'Sultan of Swing'. However, what attracted everyone's attention when Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle to wish Wasim Akram and went on to ask his better-half Shaniera Akram if she has planned anything special on Wasim Akram's birthday.

Shaniera Akram reveals how she will celebrate Wasim Akram's birthday

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and wished Wasim Akram on his 55th birthday. Harsha Bhogle also went on to ask Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram what she has planned. To this Shaniera Akram responded and said that she has not planned as Wasim Akram is away from her, however, she might celebrate his birthday over video call and cut a cake for him. To that Harsha Bhogle came up with a cheeky reply and said that 'may the cake can take a detour to Mumbai'. Check out Harsha Bhogle and Shaniera Akram's conversation over Wasim Akram's birthday celebration.

A very happy birthday to the mighty @wasimakramlive. Stay happy. Cheers. @iamShaniera, surely something special today? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 3, 2021

We are 11, 683 km away from each other so let’s see! Maybe I could FaceTime a cake ? Sugar free of course @bhogleharsha https://t.co/8V14ZI1wj2 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 3, 2021

Haha, maybe it could take a detour to Mumbai too! Cheers. Hope you are well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 3, 2021

Shaniera Akram's wish for Wasim Akram Birthday

Earlier, Shaniera Akram took to her Instagram and posted a heartful note for her better half, Wasim Akram, on his 55th birthday. "Heroes come and go but legends are forever! You truly are an inspiration to not only our little family but to the world. You prove that age is only a number and that it’s possible to keep getting better with time," she posted.

Shaniera Akram also added that she feels he is younger than when they first met but wiser than before, she revealed how happy she is to be by his side."I’m so proud of the person you were before we met and the man you have since become. A true trailblazer, a standalone asset to this world, and a truly remarkable man in and out of the public eye. You make me want to be a better human and teach me that the real meaning of happiness is by living in the moment and making every bit of those moments count," wrote Shaniera Akram in her Instagram post.

Soon, Wasim Akram also replied to a special birthday wish from his wife and commented, "Aww that’s so sweet my love I miss my family so much you give me strength to cope with it."

Wasim Akram Stats

Wasim Akram is widely regarded as one of the greatest left-arm fast bowlers in the history of Pakistan. In an international career of nearly 2 decades, Wasim Akram troubled the biggest names in batting with his lethal deliveries. He redefined the art of pace balling with his unique ability to swing the ball both ways, earning him the title of 'Sultan of Swing'.

With 916 international wickets, Akram is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker across formats. Even today, 17 years after his retirement, he is still Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in both Test (414) and ODI cricket (502). Wasim Akram was the first-ever cricketer to achieve the feat of 500 ODI wickets. He was later joined by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Murlidharan who went on to become the highest ODI wicket-taker. At 502 ODI wickets, Akram is still the second only to Murlidharan. During his knock of 257 against Zimbabwe in 1996, Akram hit 12 sixes which still is the most number of sixes hit in a Test innings by any batter.

