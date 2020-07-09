Shannon Gabriel Becomes First Bowler With An International Wicket In COVID-19 Era: Watch

International cricket resumed in the post-COVID-19 world as the England vs West Indies Test match began on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The England vs West Indies series will see the two teams square off against each other in three Test matches. While Day 1 was interrupted due to rain, the first match of the England vs West Indies series saw a bit of history being made, as West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel became the first bowler to pick an international wicket in the post-COVID-19 era.

Eng vs WI live match: Shannon Gabriel picks the first wicket in the post coronavirus world

The first Test of the England vs West Indies series got underway with Ben Stokes winning the toss and choosing to bat first. The first over of the post-COVID-19 era in international cricket was bowled by Kemar Roach, who bowled a maiden. The England vs West Indies match didn’t take long to make history, as Shannon Gabriel got the breakthrough in the second over of the match itself.

Sharing the new ball with Roach, Shannon Gabriel bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss England opening batsman Dom Sibley. Shannon Gabriel bowled a couple of balls that went the leg side, before beating the outside edge of Dom Sibley with an out-swinging delivery. The fourth delivery of the over brought a wicket for Shannon Gabriel. Shannon Gabriel bowled an inswinger which the England opening batsman misjudged, opting to leave the ball. However, the Shannon Gabriel ball nipped back in, hitting the off stump to dismiss Dom Sibley and making Shannon Gabriel the first international wicket-taker in the post-COVID-19 era.

RAIN DELAY: Shannon Gabriel gets Dom Sibley early, before the rain comes back down and interrupts play 🌧 England are 1-1 (3 Overs); keep on top of the weather conditions with @accuweather: https://t.co/uNzL9bS2iY #WIReady #MenInMaroon 🌴🏏 pic.twitter.com/kOH7a6zy4Z — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 8, 2020

Despite the early breakthrough by Shannon Gabriel, that was the only wicket West Indies managed to pick during the day. The first day of the England vs West Indies series ended prematurely, as rain played spoilsport. At the end of the day’s play, the scorecard read 35/1 with Rory Burns and Joe Denly at the crease. Shannon Gabriel, the man with the first international wicket in the post-COVID-19 world, finished with figures of 5-1-19-1.

The first match of the England vs West Indies series featured another unusual scene when England pacer Stuart Broad was left out of the starting eleven for the Eng vs WI live match. Broad was left out of England’s Test XI in a home game for the first time in 8 years. Fans looking for Eng vs WI live steaming and the Eng vs WI live match can watch the same on Sony Six SD and HD. For fans looking for Eng vs WI live streaming, they can watch the England vs West Indies series on the SonyLiv App.

