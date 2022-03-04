Sharad Pawar calls Shane Warne `one of greatest cricketing heroes', condoles his death

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) NCP chief and former ICC president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed shock at the death of legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne, saying the world has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes.

“Extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Legendary Leg spinner Shane Warne. The world today has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes of all time,” he tweeted.

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief also said that Warne's “remarkable and illustrious” career will be an inspiration to young bowlers across the world for the generations to come.

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed similar sentiments.

“Extremely shocked to hear about the legend, Shane Warne! Having seen his bowling, our generation knows what “spin” means because of his sheer brilliance on field,” Thackeray tweeted.

State's Sports and Youth Welfare Minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar termed Warne's death as “untimely” as he offered condolences.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also expressed shock over the legendary leg spinner's death.

“The news of the untimely demise of iconic cricketer and magician of spin Shane Warne is shocking. He was truly a legend in cricketing history. Cricket fans can never forget his magical spells and his duels with Sachin Tendulkar and other great batsmen. Deepest condolences,” The Governor's office tweeted.

Warne, 52, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. PTI ENM KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)