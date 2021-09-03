Shardul Thakur Addresses 'Lord' Memes After Brilliant Fifty In 4th England Vs India Test

After Twitteratti hailed Shardul Thakur as 'Lord' following his impressive fifty in the fourth England vs India Test, the Indian pacer responded to the memes. Thakur scored 57 runs in just 36 deliveries, a stunning inning that included 7 boundaries. While addressing the memes during his press conference, the Indian pacer said that 'Lord' is just a meme that began on social media and that he had just two nicknames.

Lord Shardul Thakur reponds to memes

While speaking at a press conference after the first day, Shardul Thakur said, "I have only two nicknames. Lord is just a meme started in social media, but I am pretty happy that I am getting lots of love from my teammates & fans across the world. In a video uploaded on BCCI's Twitter handle, he spoke about his nicknames.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had nicknamed Shardul Thakur as 'Wicket Takooor' after the pacer's impressive bowling display in India vs England limited over series in March earlier this year. Meanwhile, the nickname of Shardulkar was given to him by his teammates after Thakur smacked a fifty against Australia in the Brisbane Test in January this year. While Indian fans are in hopes that Thakur will continue to deliver with the bat, they also don't want the responsibility to fall just on his shoulders to help the team reach a respectable total.

England vs India Oval Test: India's poor batting review

Shardul Thakur finished India's first innings as the highest scorer in the team with 57 runs. He was one of the only two batsmen to get to a fifty as captain Virat Kohli was the other Indian to smack a half-century as he hit 50 runs off 96 deliveries. As a result of the contribution from both Thakur and Kohli, India got to a decent score of 191/10 in the first innings. Chris Woakes was the star amongst the English bowlers as he picked up four wickets. Meanwhile, Ollie Robinson picked up three wickets, with James Anderson and Craig Overton getting a wicket each.

As things stand, in reply England have hit 276 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Ollie Pope scored the team's highest score as he hit 81 runs off 159 balls before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur. England currently leads by 85 runs.