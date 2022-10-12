Shardul Thakur Complains Of Lost Baggage, 'Ex Air Indian' Harbhajan Singh Resolves Issue

Team India allrounder Shardul Thakur took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, asking for help from the airline staff over lost baggage. Thakur arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day, following the conclusion of the India vs South Africa three-match ODI series on Tuesday in New Delhi. Upon reaching the Mumbai airport, Thakur tweeted complaining that he couldn’t find his kit bags at the luggage belt, and received a reply from Ex- Air Indian Harbhajan Singh.

Complaining about the lost luggage on Twitter, Shardul mentioned Air India said, “@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt ? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either !!”. Upon finding the tweet, Harbhajan, who has previously played domestic cricket for Air India and Air India Blue, put out a hilarious reply, assuring Shardul that he will get his luggage back.

@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt ? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either !! — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022

“My dear we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you,” Harbhajan said. Shardul then responded saying that he received help from the SpiceJet staff. “@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo. I got help from @flyspicejet staff,” the allrounder wrote.

My dear we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you https://t.co/RKyj3mWicE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 12, 2022

At the same time, the cricketer also received a reply from the airline itself. “We love hearing when our team is able to help out, Mr Thakur, especially during stressful times. We look forward to welcoming you on-board soon,” SpiceJet tweeted. Shardul recently shined for India in the ODI series against the Proteas side, which India won by 2-1.

Shardul Thakur plays a key role for India in the ODI series triumph vs South Africa

In the first ODI against South Africa, Shardul contributed with the figures of 2/35 and a knock of 33 runs off the bat. However, India faced defeat by nine runs in the closely fought match after failing to chase down the target of 250 runs. Shardul took 1/36 in the 2nd ODI and helped India to win the game by seven wickets, leveling the series 1-1. Shardul bowled only two overs in the third ODI, where South Africa was bowled out on 99 runs.