Shardul Thakur Dismisses Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan In Two Balls To Win India 4th T20I: WATCH

The India vs England 3rd T20I was of utmost impotance for Team India as they looked to stay alive in the five-match series. The hosts came up with a strong performance on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium to register a comprehensive victory to level the series. Defending a target of 186 was never going to be a cakewalk considering the conditions, but the Indian bowlers bowled exceptionally well with the damp ball to restrict the opoosition. It was Shardul Thakur who made a significant impact with his slower balls as he claimed important wickets at a crucial juncutre.

India vs England: Shardul Thakur dents England's chances with successive dismisals

It was an imposing task for the Virat Kohli-led side as they looked to defend a total against England's star-studded batting line-up under challenging conditions. After attaining an impressive start, the onus was on the Indian bowlers to finish well in the must-win encounter. Ben Stokes was threatening to take the game away from the hosts and he had the company of England captain Eoin Morgan at the crease.

Rohit Sharma, who took over the captaincy as Virat Kohli walked off the field, tossed the ball to Shardul Thakur. The Indian pacer bowled a stunning 17th over to shift the momentum of the contest in India's favour. Rohit Sharma's decision changed the dynamics of the game as Thakur outfoxed the well-set Ben Stokes on the very first delivery of the 17th over. Stokes attempted to taken on Thakur's off-cutter but failed to connect it well and was caught at Suryakumar Yadav at long off.

It was Eoin Morgan who fell on the very next ball. The bowler once again used the change of pace to his advantage as he bowled a wide slower ball. The left-hander played an attacking stroke in an attempt to up the ante, but it ultimately let to his undoing as he was caught at deep point by Washington Sundar. It was a major blow for the touring party as they lost their two premier batters in two consecutive balls. India ulimtatly won the clash by 8 runs to level the series 2-2.

