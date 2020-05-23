Shardul Thakur Becomes 1st Indian Cricketer To Resume Outdoor Training Post-COVID Outbreak

Medium pace bowler Shardul Thakur has become the first current Team India cricketer to resume outdoor practice on Saturday morning. Republic TV has got the visual of Shardul Thakur — resuming training at his Centre during the lockdown. Shardul started nets at PDTSA Boisar at Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday morning.

"Shardul practiced for two and a half hours along with some other state level and club players. He started with some fitness and strength training drills. He looked a bit rusty initially but after bowling two over found his line and length. He bowled to Mumbai Ranji Trophy wicket-keeper batsman Hardik Tamore," Bipin Patil, General Secretary, Taluka Sports Association, which runs the Club/Academy, told Republic TV.

Social distancing maintained

He added, "Mumbai's under 23-star bowler Sanjay Patil, who played in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and woman cricketer Tania Raut, who is the highest wicket-taker in under 23 cricket, also practiced along with Shardul. Everyone maintained social distancing and practice with care. No one was allowed to apply saliva to shine the ball. Shardul also did some fitness drills and strength training at the centre. We maintained total sanitation and distance from each other."

Individual training and maintaining Standard Operating Practice with all precaution has been allowed by the BCCI.

