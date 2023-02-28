Shardul Thakur Gets Hitched In A Grand Ceremony, Shares Heartwarming Post For Wife

Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur has tied a knot with his fiancee Mittali Parulkar in a grand wedding ceremony on Monday. He got engaged to Mittali Parulkar last year. Shardul has now become the third cricketer to get married this year after KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Shardul Thakur also uploaded the wedding photos on his social media handle with a beautiful caption written on it. Shardul wrote while sharing the photos, “I learnt to appreciate your light, when I encountered your shadow! In good times and in bad, in happy and sad, I promise to be by your friend, from now till the end.”

Shardul Thakur's adorable wedding photos:

The Indian cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma also attended Shardul Thakur's pre wedding functions.

Shreyas Iyer and Dhanashree Verma shares visuals from Shardul's pre wedding functions

Shardul Thakur has contributed in Team India's famous wins many times and also is known to take wickets whenever it is needed. Shardul will be playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders and will surely prove to be a valuable asset for them. Shardul Thakur has been groomed under the leadership of veteran India captain MS Dhoni while he was playing for the Rising Pune Supergiants and later the Chennai Super Kings.

KKR squad for IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan

