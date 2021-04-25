Shardul Thakur recalls how one advice from Sachin Tendulkar helped him improve his game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Shardul Thakur has credited former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for his amazing transformation, adding "His advice has helped a lot". Thakur, who is currently busy with the MS Dhoni-led team in the IPL, recalled old advice from Sachin Tendulkar, which he says has helped him a lot in the past couple of seasons. Thakur said Sachin once told him to keep practicing the lines and lengths he had discussed with him before the start of the 2016-17 season of Ranji trophy.

"I think it was just before our Ranji trophy finals or maybe when we won the Ranji Trophy final and we came back fresh for another season. I was discussing something with Sachin paaji and he was explaining to me the lines and he just went into a flashback and he told me that do you remember I had told you about certain lines and lengths and certain skillset so keep doing that. He said whenever you find time, apart from your match practice, keep practicing and keep pursuing. It has helped a lot, his advice. I am glad to be on the receiving end," Shardul Thakur said in a video posted by CSK on its official Twitter handle.

Shardul's comeback for India

Shardul Thakur made an impressive comeback to the international arena earlier this year during India's tour of Australia. Thakur was initially picked up for the white-ball series against the Kangaroos, but later he also played the Test series due to multiple injuries that struck the visiting team. The 29-year-old scalped 7 wickets in one game and also contributed with an important knock of 67 runs. On the back of his successful tour to Australia, Thakur was recalled for the limited-overs series against England, where he impressed with the ball and picked up eight and seven wickets respectively in the T20I and ODI series.

So far in IPL 2021, Shardul Thakur has three wickets for his team in four games. Chennai is cruising well in the cash-rich league with three wins from four matches. The Kings are sitting in the second position on the points table, just below Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The MS Dhoni-led team bounced back into the tournament after a defeat in the first game against Delhi Capitals.

