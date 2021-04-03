Shardul Thakur Receives Swanky Gift From Anand Mahindra, Dedicates It To CSK; Here Is How

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur thanked business tycoon Anand Mahindra for gifting him the all-new Thar SUV on Thursday. The leading industrialist had announced that he will be gifting the all-new Thar SUV to pacers T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini as well as opening batsman Shubman Gill and all-rounder Washington Sundar for their heroics in the Test series in Australia. India won the series Down Under 2-1 in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

Shardul Thakur thanks Anand Mahindra for all-new Thar SUV and for recognising his contribution in Australia series

The young cricketers' performances impressed Mahindra tremendously that he decided to pay for the gift out of his own pocket rather than the company's expenses. Mahindra delivered on his promise as he gifted Shardul Thakur a Thar SUV on Thursday. After getting his hands on the luxurious vehicle, Thakur took to Twitter and shared a picture of him with the SUV, expressing his gratitude towards Mahindra for recognising his contribution on the tour Down Under.

Notably, Thakur dedicated the car to the CSK franchise which he plays for, in the IPL. The young pacer's car number '0054' also happens to be his jersey number (54) while playing for CSK, which we went on to also use on his Indian team jersey. Meanwhile, Thakur followed his heroics in the Test series vs Australia by putting in sensational performances in the limited-overs series against England at home. The Mumbai-based cricketer ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the T20I, as well as, ODI series against England.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Thakur, who is an integral part of the CSK squad, will look to carry his stunning form in the IPL 2021. According to CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK squad

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

SOURCE: SHARDUL THAKUR TWITTER