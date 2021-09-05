Last Updated:

Shardul Thakur Smashes Back-to-back Half Centuries At Oval, Fans Quip 'Lord Supremacy'

As England vs India Day 4 of the fourth Test is underway, Shardul Thakur repeated first innings heroics and yet again smashed half-century at the Oval

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Shardul Thakur

Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter


As day four of the third Test between England and India is underway, Shardul Thakur repeated his first innings heroics and yet again smashed half-century at the Oval. Shardul Thakur came to the crease when English bowlers dismissed Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, and Virat Kohli in quick succession. Not only did Thakur bring up his third Test fifty but also weaved an important 50-run partnership with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. In fact, it was Shardul Thakur who played the dominating part in the partnership. 

Shardul Thakur smashes back-to-back fifties

Shardul Thakur had displayed a similar performance in the first innings of the ongoing Oval Test. In the first innings, Team India was once struggling on 106-6, however, Shardul Thakur's fiery fifty pushed the visitor's total to 191. It is pertinent to mention that all-three Test fifty of Shardul Thakur has come outside India. 

Shardul Thakur was dismissed on 60 when he tried to play cover drive on part-time spinner Joe Root at the score of 60. 

Netizens react to Shardul Thakur's consecutive 50 at the Oval

Shardul Thakur Addresses 'Lord' Memes 

After Twitteratti hailed Shardul Thakur as 'Lord' following his impressive fifty in fourth England vs India Test, the Indian pacer responded to the memes. 

While speaking at a press conference after the first day, Shardul Thakur said, "I have only two nicknames. Lord is just a meme started in social media, but I am pretty happy that I am getting lots of love from my teammates & fans across the world. In a video uploaded on BCCI's Twitter handle, he spoke about his nicknames.

Meanwhile, Team India has stretched its lead to 315 runs. 

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)

